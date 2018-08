× Chicago officer injured after truck collides with CPD car

CHICAGO – A Chicago police officer was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash on the city’s South Side.

Police said a semi-truck crashed into an unmarked Chicago police vehicle Thursday around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 103rd Street and Stony Island Avenue.

Paramedics rushed the injured officer to the hospital.

The accident is under investigation.

No further information was provided.