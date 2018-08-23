Catching Up with Kato Kaelin !

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Laverne, Shirley, beer and Kato are four of the most famous things to come out of

Milwaukee, WI. Who else do you know that has had questions about them on Jeopardy,

Celebrity Name Game, Who wants to be Millionaire, and The Weakest Link? The answer?

Kato. He has developed a comfortable and cozy clothing line called SLACKER. Its InActivewear for men and women.

Kato host Sports Haters on Dish network Saturday night where he pushes the envelope until he gets paper cuts. Discovery ID is where he will be seen next doing "man in the street" segments called Kato's Korner. Kato has filmed over 140 episodes of “Filmon Presents Kato Kaelin” and “Tailgating with Kato,”which is seen in select US cities and over 16 million homes in the United Kingdom. Kato also produced and hosted the show LET'S BE BLUNT for the Movie and Music channel. The show features all things "pop culture" and "pot culture". Kato also is starring in the soon to be released Christopher Coppola film " SACRED BLOOD" which was a best of film winner at the prestigious Mill Valley Film Festival in San Francisco.