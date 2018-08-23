Bruno the fat cat from Chicago area officially adopted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORTON GROVE, Ill. -- A fat cat who made national headlines has officially found his fur-ever home.

Wright-Way Animal Rescue in Morton Grove announced last week that Bruno was looking to be adopted. The 7-year-old polydactyl cat tips the scale at 25 pounds.

Bruno has a skill for walking on his hind legs and is described as "a chatty kitty" who meows often and likes to be pet while he eats. He is also considered to be high maintenance.

Chicago-based actress and singer Lauren Paris knew this fat cat was the one for her. She recorded herself singing an original song as part of her application and was selected by Wright-Way.

Bruno has made his choice, and he found someone just as extra as him. World, meet Bruno's new mom, Lauren! pic.twitter.com/TGacBgDnwe — Wright-Way Rescue (@WrightWayRescue) August 20, 2018

"We are over the moon elated, excited, thrilled. I am also already overwhelmed by his social media attention," Paris wrote in Facebook post.

Follow Bruno's new journey on Instagram: @theebrunobartlett

