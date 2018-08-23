A look at the new docu-series focusing Oak Park River Forest High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dean Richards talks to Steve James, the Oscar®-Nominated Director of Hoop Dreams and now America to Me

The Award-Winning Director Looks at Racial, Economic and Class Issues in American Education in New Documentary Series on STARZ

Created by Emmy Award®-winning and Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Steve James (Hoop Dreams), the new documentary series America To Me – premiering on STARZ on August 26 -- follows students, teachers and administrators in suburban Chicago’s Oak Park and River Forest High School, one of the country’s highest performing and diverse public schools. Over the course of a year, students and faculty grapple with decades-long racial and educational inequities — in addition to the challenges that today’s teenagers face. Poignant and funny, epic and intimate, America to Me digs deep into the experiences of a racially diverse student population and sparks candid conversations about our successes and failures in the quest to achieve racial equity and overcome obstacles in our education system. In this part observational character story and part high-school confessional, Steve James captures critical moments within this vibrant high-school ecosystem.