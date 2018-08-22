× White Sox complete an eventful three days with a win over the Twins

CHICAGO – When you’re a team on the rebuild, staying out of the spotlight usually isn’t the problem. The daily work of getting a young team experience isn’t always something that has national appeal.

That wasn’t the case the last three days for the White Sox, who had a number of narratives emerging from their club since Monday.

Of course there was the major league debut of Michael Kopech – one of the best prospects in all of baseball. His Tuesday night outing might have been cut short due to weather, but the young pitcher gave fans a few reasons to feel good about his future.

Then there has been the absence of manager Rick Renteria, who has missed the team’s last three games due to complaints of light-headedness. Jose Abreu had to undergo a procedure in his lower abdomen/groin area on Tuesday while Leury Garcia went back to the DL with a strained hamstring. Then Wednesday, the White Sox made a waiver trade with the Phillies as they sent Luis Avilan to Philadelphia for minor league pitcher Felix Paulino.

All of this was part of an unusual “three-game” series with the Twins that started with a make-up game in Minneapolis and finished with a pair of contests at Guaranteed Rate Field. It all came together for a whirlwind three days for the franchise that has generated very little headline-making noise in their second year of rebuilding.

At least it all came together on Wednesday for a victory, one that featured solid pitching and a knack for the lowball. The 7-3 win earned the White Sox a split of their home portion of the series with Minnesota and 2-of-3 from their AL Central opponent this week.