× What is the difference between a hurricane and a typhoon?

Dear Tom,

What is the difference between a hurricane and a typhoon? My son, stationed in South Korea, said Typhoon Soulik was approaching.

— Chris, Algonquin

Dear Chris,

The difference is location. Hurricane, typhoon and cyclone are all regionally specific names for tropical cyclones. The storms are called hurricanes in the Atlantic, eastern and southwest Pacific and Caribbean; typhoons in the northwest Pacific; and cyclones in the Indian Ocean. The names evolve from cultures they affect. “Hurricane” is derived from “huracan,” a Taino and Carib god, or hunraken, the Mayan storm god. “Typhoon” originates from the Cantonese t’ai fung (a great wind), the Arabic tufan (smoke) or the Greek typhon (monster). In the Indian Ocean, the storms are simply referred to as severe cyclonic storms or cyclones.