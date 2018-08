Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Windy City Ninjas is proud to announce the grand opening of the new Windy City Ninjas gym in Elmhurst. This brand new facility features a variety of obstacles to challenge ninjas of every age (from age two up to adults).

Windy City Ninjas:

684 W Lake St.

Elmhurst, IL 60126

windycityninjas.com