Scarface and the Untouchable

ABOUT THE AUTHORS :

MAX ALLAN COLLINS is a Mystery Writers of America Grand Master. He is the author of the Shamus Award-winning Nathan Heller historical thrillers and the graphic novel Road to Perdition, basis of the Academy Award-winning film starring Tom Hanks. His innovative Quarry novels led to a 2016 Cinemax series. He has completed a dozen posthumous Mickey Spillane mysteries, and wrote the syndicated Dick Tracy series for more than fifteen years. His one-man show, Eliot Ness: An Untouchable Life, was an Edgar Award finalist. He lives in Iowa.

A. BRAD SCHWARTZ is the author of Broadcast Hysteria: Orson Welles's War of the Worlds and the Art of Fake News, based in part on research from his senior thesis at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. In 2013, he co-wrote a documentary about the War of the Worlds broadcast for the PBS series American Experience. He has written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and Vanity Fair. Born and raised in East Lansing, Michigan, he is currently a doctoral student in American history at Princeton University.