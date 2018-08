× ‘Queen of Hearts’ jackpot at McHenry VFW rolls over again to $4.3M

MCHENRY, Ill. — The jackpot will roll over once again for the “Queen of Hearts” drawing at the VFW in McHenry.

The six of diamonds card was picked at last night’s drawing, not the queen of hearts card.

So, the $4.3 million jackpot builds for next Tuesday’s drawing.

It’s been rolling over for several weeks now, and the jackpot grows depending on how many people buy tickets.

The next drawing Tuesday, Aug. 28.