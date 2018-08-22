× Oprah launches line of frozen pizzas

CHICAGO — Oprah Winfrey, in collaboration with Kraft Heinz, announced the expansion of O, That’s Good! with a new line of premium frozen pizzas.

This launch is the third category from Mealtime Stories, LLC, the joint venture between Kraft Heinz and Oprah Winfrey, which released refrigerated soups and side dishes in 2017. The O, That’s Good! Brand was inspired by Oprah’s love for nutritious, great-tasting food.

Each pizza is made with a nutritious twist; one third of the classic crust is made with cauliflower. The new line is also made with no artificial flavors or dyes.

“Pizza is a favorite, fun and easy food to share with family and friends,” said Winfrey. “I am always looking to add a nutritious twist to my foods, so we made part of the crust in my new pizza with cauliflower while maintaining that classic, cheesy pizza flavor you and your family love.”

Bet y’all didn’t know I had hidden pizza talents! Been taste testing a lot of pizza’s to get this just right. The crust is made with a twist of cauliflower but if I hadn’t told ya you’d never know. #OThatsGood pic.twitter.com/4m2W74VE22 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 22, 2018

“At Kraft Heinz, we understand that the trifecta of great taste, real ingredients and convenience in food options is nearly impossible to find,” said Christopher Urban, Head of Mealtime Stories at Kraft Heinz. “After the success of O, That’s Good! Refrigerated Soups and Sides, we wanted to bring excitement to the pizza category and give families even more delicious options to please everyone at the dinner table.”

O, That’s Good! Frozen Pizza, which has a suggest retail price of $6.99, is available in the frozen pizza aisle at grocery stores nationwide in four varieties: Pepperoni, Five Cheese, Supreme, and Fire Roasted Veggie.

Ten percent of Mealtime Stories’ profits will be equally split between charitable organizations Rise Against Hunger and Feeding America to support the fight against hunger. The Kraft Heinz Company Foundation intends to make annual donations on behalf of Mealtime Stories to these charities until the joint venture becomes profitable.