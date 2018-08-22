× On the Cubs’ off day, pitcher Mike Montgomery gets married

CHICAGO – You would think the team would have spent the off day doing little as possible, considering it would be their final one until September.

But Mike Montgomery wasn’t going to let a chance to tie the knot get away.

Mr & Mrs Montgomery ✨ 08.20.18 pic.twitter.com/MHWuRp56xj — Stephanie Duchaine (@stephaniejdu) August 21, 2018

The Cubs pitcher married his girlfriend Stephanie Duchaine on Monday between a four-game series with the Pirates and a two-game series with the Tigers in Detroit. She posted a picture of the couple during the ceremony on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Naturally, the Cubs sent their congrats on social media.

Montgomery is currently on the 10-day disabled list for left shoulder inflammation, with the stay beginning on August 14th. The versatile pitcher has split time between the starter’s role and bullpen in 2018, going 4-4 with a 3.62 ERA, joining hte starting rotation in May.