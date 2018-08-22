Midday Fix: Cauliflower mac & cheese and no-bake granola bars

Sandy Wolner, RDN

Part of the food and trend innovation team at Pampered Chef

https://www.pamperedchef.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sandy-sfikas-wolner-rdn-3a46474/

Recipes:

All recipes courtesy of Pampered Chef (pamperedchef.com)

Skinny Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

½ cup elbow macaroni

¾ cup water

½ cup grated cauliflower

½ cup cheese

¼ cup reduced-fat Greek yogurt

Directions:

Add ½ cup elbow macaroni, ¾ cup water and ½ cup grated cauliflower to the Microwave Pasta Cooker. Microwave, covered with the lid for 6 minutes or until the cauliflower is tender. Remove from microwave and add ½ cup cheese and ¼ cup reduced-fat Greek yogurt. Stir and microwave an additional 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Yield: 1 serving

No-Bake Granola Bars

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups (375 mL) old-fashioned oats

¼ cup (60 mL) agave nectar or honey

1 tbsp (15 mL) brown sugar

1 tbsp (15 mL) oil or melted butter

1 cup (250 mL) Total add-ins (ex: dried fruit, chocolate morsels, crushed pretzels, crushed cereal and/or sweetened flaked coconut)

Directions:

Heat the 12” (30-cm) Nonstick Skilletover medium heat for 3–5 minutes. Toast the oats (and nuts, if using) for about 4–6 minutes, or until browned and fragrant. Remove the oats and nuts from the skillet and add them to a mixing bowl. Add the remaining add-ins. Microwave the brown sugar, honey, and oil in a small microwave-safe bowl on HIGH for about 1 minute, or until bubbling. Pour the honey mixture over the oat mixture; mix well. Use the Large Scoopto transfer the mixture into the wells of the Snack Bar Maker. Press down with the Mini Nylon Serving Spatula. Chill the tray in the freezer for about 10 minutes, or in the refrigerator until set.

Yield: 12 servings

Nutrients per serving:

U.S. nutrients per serving (with ½ cup/125 mL almonds and ½ cup/125 mL cranberries): Calories 140, Total Fat 5 g, Saturated Fat 0 g, Cholesterol 0 mg, Sodium 0 mg, Carbohydrate 21 g, Fiber 2 g, Sugars 12 g, Protein 3 g

Cook’s Tips:

You can store finished granola bars in the refrigerator or at room temperature.