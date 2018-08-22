× Man, 30, dead after shooting in Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was killed after being shot in the head in the city’s Gresham neighborhood.

The shooting happened on the 1700 block of 85th Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. The man was on the sidewalk when two unknown men approached him on foot and fired shots, striking him in the head. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and later died.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.