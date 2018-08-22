Lunchbreak: French onion beer dip, avocado yogurt spread and spicy Feta spread

Chris Chatman ~ Managing Partner of Schoolyard Tavern

Schoolyard Tavern & Grill – 3258 N. Southport, Chicago

http://www.schoolyardtavern.com/

Event:

“Schoolyard For Schools” fundraising program where 20 percent of the month’s Monday sales at Schoolyard starting September 10 goes to different Chicago Public Schools. To kick off the programing on September 10 Schoolyard and Operating Partner Chris Chatman have brewed a beer with Aleman Brewing Company in Chicago called “CougarMan” – which is an Pale Oated Wheat Ale with mango, pickly pear and kiwi. It’s called CougarMan because the Cougar is the mascot of Coonley Elementary School in Chicago. Coonley is the first “Schoolyard For Schools” school that will benefit from the fundraiser.

Recipes:

Making the Begyle Neighborly Stout Beer Onions for the French Onion Beer Dip

(this yields about one quart)

5 Spanish onions

4oz butter

1 tablespoon celery salt

8oz Begyle Neighborly Stout

1 tablespoon dry oregano

1 tablespoon black pepper

1.5 teaspoons all spice

.25 teaspoon ground cloves

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Slice onions thinly Melt 3oz of butter in a wide sauce pot on high heat with onions and celery salt for about four minutes until onions translucent.

Add all 8oz of Begyle Neighborly Stout beer to sauce pot and cook for 4 to 6 minutes

Add all ingredients remaining ingredients EXCEPT the brown sugar & remaining butter, reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes. Add brown sugar to sauce pot and cook an additional three minutes Take sauce pot off heat and add rest of the butter (1ounce) and stir. Place sauce pot in ice bath for 30 minutes

Making the French Onion Beer Dip

2 tablespoons Red onion, grated

.5 qts beer onions

.5 cup Roasted Garlic

2 tablespoons Scallions, charred in pan

2 tablespoons radishes, chopped thinly

2 teaspoons Onion Powder

.75 qts Sour Cream

.75 qts Mayo

2 teaspoons Spanish Paprika

Put all the beer onions, red onions, roasted garlic and scallions into a food processor, pulse for 20 seconds. Add the mixture to a large bowl, add all other ingredients and whisk together thoroughly

Making the Avocado-Yogurt Spread

32 oz Greek yogurt

5 avocados

1 tablespoon Turmeric

1.5 tablespoons Horseradish

1 tablespoon Parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon Pepperoncini, chopped

1 tablespoon lemon Juice

Zest of one Lemon

1 tablespoon Kosher Salt

1 teaspoon White Pepper

Dice Avocado and add to large bowl with all other ingredients Whisk until everything is combined Using a stick mixer blend the mix for about 20 seconds keeping the avocado pieces chunky

Making the Whipped Feta Spread

1 pound feta cheese, crumbled

1/2 cup goat cheese, crumbled

1/2 cup strained Greek yogurt

1/2 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon white balsamic

1.5 teaspoons dry oregano

.5 teaspoon dry dill

.5 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1.5 teaspoons red pepper flakes

.5 teaspoon cumin

1.5 teaspoons white pepper

In a large bowl crumble the feta cheese and goat cheese. Add the Greek yogurt and olive oil and stir to combine. Add all the rest of the ingredients to the bowl. Using a stick mixer blend the mix for about 20 seconds

To Finish “Dip Trio”

Spoon the French Onion Beer Dip, Avocado-Yogurt Spread and Whipped Feta Spread into separate small bowls. Place the three bowls on a large plate and put on plate sliced carrots, sliced cucumbers, tortilla chips, naan and breadsticks. Dip and eat and enjoy.