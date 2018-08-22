× Comfort dogs used to help kids in court in Lake County

The Lake County Public Defender’s Office has become the first in the nation to provide comfort dogs to help children directly or indirectly caught up in criminal cases.

A 2-year-old Labrador retriever named Simba has been trained to comfort and relax children in courtroom situations as well as if they are being interviewed.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Simba will often be stationed at the Depke Juvenile Justice Complex in Vernon Hills, to help provide a welcome distraction for kids who find themselves in situations they may not fully understand.

He will likely also play a role comforting minor defendants in delinquency cases.