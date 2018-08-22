Jury reaches verdict for 1 of 2 men on trial for Hadiya Pendleton’s murder

[UPDATE] The jury has reached a verdict in the case against Kenneth Williams. It is unclear when the verdict will be read.

CHICAGO — Jurors have starting deliberating first-degree murder charges against one of two men charged with killing Hadiya Pendleton in 2013.

Separate juries could decide the fate of Kenneth Williams and Micheail Ward, two reputed gang members. Prosecutors and the defense presented their closing arguments Wednesday in the case against Williams, the alleged getaway driver.

A second jury has heard from the first witness called by Ward’s defense team, Dr. Geoffrey Loftus, a psychologist who studies memory and perception, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Pendleton, 15, was fatally shot just days after she performed with her high school band at former President Barack Obama’s inaugural festivities. She was with friends at a park one mile from Obama’s Chicago home in January 2013 when she was killed.

In his 2013 State of the Union address , Obama said Pendleton had become a symbol of the senseless gun violence in Chicago.

Prosecutors have said she was caught in the crossfire of a gang feud. They said Williams and Ward picked up friends minutes after the shooting, driving a vehicle that detectives used to link them to the crime.

Lawyers for the suspects called the state’s evidence deeply flawed and have noted that no physical evidence ties either defendant to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.