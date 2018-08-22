Chicago Afrobeat Project performs!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago Afrobeat Project – Water Colors presented by CIBC

Navy Pier’s Lake Stage

Friday, August 24 at 6:30pm

The Chicago Afrobeat Project (CAbP) began 15 years ago. In 2002, a group of musicians sharing a common interest in West African rhythms that could be combined with Chicago house, indie rock, hip-hop, or jazz to form new avenues for musical experimentation. Today, CAbP has performed hundreds of tour dates, and released four studio recordings, placing them at the center of the emergence of the North American afrobeat scene. The collective’s latest release, “What Goes Up” features special guest and legendary innovative drummer Tony Allen, as well as many Chicago vocalists. Drummer Brian Eno plays kit on all 10 tracks, recording his signature beats behind the band and vocalists. This collaboration makes Chicago Afrobeat Project the first American afrobeat band to produce a full-length studio record with Tony Allen.