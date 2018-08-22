× Beach Hazards Advisory in effect for the Lake Michigan shoreline Wednesday

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect today (greenish-blue-shaded area on the headlined map), calling for high waves and dangerous rip and structural currents along the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline. The Beach Hazards Statement will extend around the south end of the lake into the Lower Michigan Lake Michigan shorelines as well. Life-threatening waves and currents are expected at the beaches. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the water.

North to northwest winds gusting in excess of 20 miles per hour has built waves to 10 feet or greater off-shore and out over the lake which translates to 3 to 6-foot waves along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline and 4 to 9-feet along the Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline. This wave action will in turn develop rip and structural currents, making for very dangerous swimming conditions.

Wave action will gradually diminish first along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline later this afternoon and then around the south end of the lake this evening.