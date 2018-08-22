At 88, local tri-athlete shows no signs of slowing down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- This weekend, over 9,000 athletes will converge on Chicago’s lakefront for the Chicago Triathlon. It is not only the biggest triathlon in the country, but also hosts one of the oldest competitors.

Bob Scott is the triathlon's dark horse.

His toned legs and lean build...a stark contrast to what you'd expect from someone who's lived nearly nine decades.

"As you age to a certain level, you're supposed to go to Florida to play shuffle board. That's not my style,” Scott said.

Scott has competed in over 140 triathlons. The craziest part is he didn't get into them until he tried his first triathlon in his late 40s.

"The whole idea of three sports in one … I was really hooked and enjoyed it,” he said.

So hooked that he went on to do 14 Ironmans in Kona, the mother of all triathlons.

Last year, he completed two international distance triathlons and three half Ironmans, distances that would make even the young guys weary. He doesn't believe age should dictate what your body is capable of.

"Some of my best races was in my 50s,” he said.

Over the years, Scott has inspired hundreds as he continues to defy age. And while he is the oldest competitor at the Chicago triathlon this year, he is not the only one in his 80s. There are three others who will be out there on Sunday giving it their all.