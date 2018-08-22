× 2 children die after being pulled from Kankakee River; man in custody

SCHNEIDER, In. — Two children died after being pulled from the Kankakee River in Northwest Indiana.

The incident happened late Tuesday afternoon in the LaSalle Fish and Wildlife Area, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana.

The boys were seen struggling in the river, along the border of Lake and Newton counties.

The Lake County coroner’s office identifies one child as Levi Patillo, 4, of DeMotte. The other boy’s name hasn’t been released yet.

Police reportedly have a 34-year-old man in custody on two counts of neglect.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.