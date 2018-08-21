× Yu Darvish will miss the rest of the Cubs’ season with a stress reaction on elbow

DETROIT – When he left his rehab start on Sunday in Class A South Bend, the Cubs and their fans feared the worst with their top free agent acquisition of this past offseason.

On Tuesday, Theo Epstein confirmed those fears on Yu Darvish.

The team president told reporters in Detroit before the Cubs’ game with the Tigers at Comerica Park that the pitcher will be shut down for the year after an MRI revealed a stress reaction on his right elbow.

This was the test that Darvish asked for after his start in South Bend, when he pitched just one inning before leaving with pain in the elbow.

