White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Minnesota

*It’s certainly some unusual (weather-necessitated) scheduling for the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox, playing on Monday at Target Field and on Tuesday in Chicago. It’s been nearly a quarter century since the ChiSox have faced a single AL team on consecutive days in different venues. (Milwaukee 7/12/95, @Milwaukee 7/13/95). The 1995 games listed above (played a year before Michael Kopech was born) occurred during a deadly heat wave. The July 13 game at Milwaukee’s County Stadium had a first-pitch temperature of 104 degrees.

*The Twins have parted with familiar names like Eduardo Escobar and Brian Dozier, yet they’ve swung the bats quite well over the last two and a half weeks, averaging 4.94 runs/game.

*For the second straight season, bases on balls are not a good statistic for the South Siders. Since the start of the ’17 season, Chicago hitters have the second-fewest walks among all teams (723), while their pitchers have yielded the most (1142).

*Avisail Garcia’s three-run homer on Sunday was just his 19th hit this season with a man on base. He is hitting just .181 with runners on base.