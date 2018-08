CHICAGO — The White Sox game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday evening was delayed due to the rain.

The tarp was put out during the second inning just before 8 p.m. The tarp was removed shortly after and the game resumed around 8:45 p.m.

The Bad News: Another rain shower popped up causing a further delay. The Good News: The tarp has been removed again and we're expecting play to resume soon. pic.twitter.com/nChajaNuYg — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 22, 2018

The tarp has been removed from the field, we are expected to resume play around 8:30. pic.twitter.com/L3DLX8DYGp — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 22, 2018

Would it be a 2018 White Sox and Twins game without some sort of weather delay? We've entered a rain delay in the bottom of the 2nd inning, we will pass along more information regarding the status of tonight's game when we receive it. pic.twitter.com/Iyk0Xn4jm1 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 22, 2018