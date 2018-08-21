Roquan Smith ‘hour to hour’ after leaving Bears practice with hamstring tightness

LAKE FOREST – Roquan Smith left practice early Tuesday with hamstring tightness in his lower left leg, according to Bears head coach Matt Nagy.

“Any time you end up having something like this where you just feel even the slightest thing, we want to make sure we’re being smart about it.”

Nagy has been peppered with questions about when Smith will play in a game ever since the Bears top pick ended his 29 day holdout.

“I don’t know. Again, it’s probably an hour by hour thing right now where he’s at. We’ve just got to see how he responds tomorrow and have a better idea.”

Smith is in line to be the signal caller for the Bears defense when he makes it back on the field. It may seem like a daunting task to a rookie, especially one with so few reps. Smith doesn’t seem fazed, though.

“It’s not that bad because we ran a very complex defense at Georgia and it took my like a year to get it. But, actually having concepts now because prior to getting to Georgia I didn’t really know concepts like that, everything is conceptual.”

“I think I’ll be ready as far as on the mental side of things. It’s not that big of a challenge as what it was hyped up to be.”