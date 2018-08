Robots are increasingly able to do more things like humans. They pack boxes, clean a room and even make conversation. And now, a new study says they can exert peer pressure on children.

In the “Science Robotics” study, children were given a task and asked questions with a robot in the room. Right or wrong, 74 percent of the time, the children answered the questions exactly like the robot did, word for word.

When adults did the study, the robots had no influence on their answers or decisions.

