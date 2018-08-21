× Renteria to miss Tuesday night’s Sox game

The White Sox provided the following update on Manager Rick Renteria before Tuesday night’s game:

• Manager Rick Renteria was released from the hospital in Minneapolis late this afternoon after undergoing a battery of tests for an episode of lightheadedness prior to last night’s game. He will spend the night in Minnesota before returning to Chicago tomorrow where he will undergo further testing at RUSH University Medical Center under the supervision of Dr. Scott Palmer.