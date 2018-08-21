Rain makes Michael Kopech’s MLB debut a quick one for the White Sox, who lose to the Twins 5-2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's the kind of buzz the White Sox hope is permeates through the crowd a little more often a few years from now.

For the moment, they'll take a Tuesday night in August.

That's how rebuilds go - excitement comes from the debut of someone who can bring success in the future. Rest assured, there was a lot of it at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The first appearance of Michael Kopech in the major leagues generated the most energy for a contest at the park in 2018. He took the mound to a lot of cheers and a standing ovation when his first pitch went for a strike.

Even if the weather played a part in making it a quick night for the starter, Kopech put on a show for engaged gallery.

The right-hander threw 52 pitches in two shutout innings against the Twins, striking out four batters without a walk and surrendering three hits. After nearly one-hour rain delay in the third, the team elected not to bring Kopech back out to the mound, instead going to the bullpen for the final seven innings.

After Kopech's departure, the White Sox and Twins traded the lead until the ninth, when three Minnesota runs gave them a 5-2 victory on a very unique night.

With the fans standing for a major portion of it, Kopech allowed two quick hits in the first inning to Joe Mauer and Eddie Rosario. With the former sitting on third, the pitcher settled down to the retire the side with a pair of fly outs sandwiched around his first career strikeout of Miguel Sano.

Kopech started out the second with consecutive strikeouts before hitting Robbie Grossman and allowing a single to Bobby Wilson. But a strikeout of Mauer ended the inning and the night for the prospect.

The White Sox got the lead in the bottom half of the inning as Nick Delmonico hit sixth home run of the season before the rains arrived. Minnesota got two runs in the fourth but Yoan Moncada brought it back to even with his 16th homer of the season.

But the Twins struck for three in the ninth to keep a rather happy White Sox evening from being victorious.