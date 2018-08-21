× Monday evening storms – Heaviest rains in NW Indiana, but close-in Chicago area not far behind

Strong thunderstorms dumped torrential downpours at several locations across the Chicago area Monday evening with greatest recorded totals over 3-inches in northwest Indiana – topping the list was 3.53-inches near Gary in Lake County Indiana. Not far behind was 3.05 inches at Portage and 3.02 inches at Valparaiso.

In Illinois – Just south of Downers Grove in DuPage County 2.61 inches was recorded with several 2+ inch rainfalls in Cook and Will County. Following is a list of greatest 24-hour rainfall totals, and below that are blown-up maps showing rainfall distribution in heaviest-hit areas of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

Location/Rainfall(inches)

Northeast Illinois:

Downers Grove 0.9 miles south…..2.61

New Lenox…..2.50

Oak Forest…..2.36

Downers Grove 0.4 miles NE…..2.34

Plainfield…..2.29

Elwood…..2.27

Homewood….2.21

Northwest Indiana:

Gary 3.8 miles SE…..3.53

Portage…..3.05

Valparaiso 6.2 miles NW…..3.02

Gary 4.8 miles NE…..2.93

Valparaiso 5.5 miles SW…2.75

Hebron…2.70

Merrillville…2.67

Valparaiso 7.4 miles SW…2.61

Hobart…2,59

Porter…2.51

Chesterton…2.35

Norheast Illnois…

Northwest Indiana…