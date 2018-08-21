× Man dies after falling on CTA tracks at Fullerton station

CHICAGO — A man died early Tuesday after falling off a CTA platform and onto the tracks, police said.

The man fell about 1:35 a.m. at the Fullerton station in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A death investigation is underway.

No additional details were immediately available.

Red Line service was temporarily suspended between the Belmont and North/Clybourn stations early Tuesday. Service had resumed by 4:30 a.m. Red Line and Brown Line trains were operating with residual delays.