Lunchbreak: Baked Alaska

Posted 12:41 PM, August 21, 2018, by , Updated at 01:38PM, August 21, 2018

Michelle Gayer - Pastry chef and owner of The Salty Tart Bakery

http://www.saltytart.com/our-story/

https://sweetmecreamery.com/ - you can find locally at Mariano's stores

Recipe:

Baked Alaska Chocolate Pie

Yield one fantastic pie

For the crust:

1 9 inch graham cracker pie shell

1 1/2 cups ground graham crackers (pulsed in a food processor)

1/2 cup brown sugar

6 T brown butter

pinch of salt

For the pie:

  • 2 pints Sweet Me Creamery Salted Caramel Brownie ice cream (or substitute with any other flavor)
  • 2 pints Sweet Me Creamery Sea Salt Chocolate ice cream (or substitute with any other flavor)
  • 1 cup Carmel sauce

1 cup Fudge sauce

  • 4 brownies

For the meringue:

  • 1 cup egg whites
  • 2 cups of sugar

Procedure:

  • Make graham cracker crust:

Step 1. Pre-heat oven to 350

Step 2. In a small pot melt the butter and continue on low heat until the milk solids caramelized and has a nutty aroma. Set aside to cool.

Step 3. Combine the crumbs (that you pulsed in a food processor), brown sugar, and salt. Mix in butter and press into a 9' pie tin. Texture should be like wet sand.

Step 4. Bake for 7 minutes at 350 and cool.

Make pie:

step 1. remove ice-cream from freezer to temper for 10 minutes.

  • step 2. with a spatula remove tempered ice-cream into the graham cracker crust.
  • step 3. spoon fudge sauce on top of the tempered ice-cream.
  • step 4. cut half of the brownies into small pieces and sprinkle into the fudge sauce, then drizzle caramel sauce over brownies.
  • step 5. spoon out the second pint of tempered ice-cream, place in freezer to set.

Make Meringue:

step 6. bring small to medium pot of water to a boil. In a heat safe bowl combine 1 cup of egg whites and 2 cups of sugar.

  • step 7. Turn heat down to simmer, place bowl on top of simmering water (use as a double boiler) and whisk until egg whites are warm to the touch.
  • step 8. remove from heat and whisk till stiff peaks with a table top mixer.
  • step 9. after your meringue has formed stiff peaks and is cool to the touch, spoon heaping amount on top of pie.
  • step 10. blow torch the meringue top until golden. garnish with remaining brownies.