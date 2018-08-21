Lunchbreak: Baked Alaska

Michelle Gayer - Pastry chef and owner of The Salty Tart Bakery
http://www.saltytart.com/our-story/
https://sweetmecreamery.com/ - you can find locally at Mariano's stores
Recipe:
Baked Alaska Chocolate Pie
Yield one fantastic pie
For the crust:
1 9 inch graham cracker pie shell
1 1/2 cups ground graham crackers (pulsed in a food processor)
1/2 cup brown sugar
6 T brown butter
pinch of salt
For the pie:
- 2 pints Sweet Me Creamery Salted Caramel Brownie ice cream (or substitute with any other flavor)
- 2 pints Sweet Me Creamery Sea Salt Chocolate ice cream (or substitute with any other flavor)
- 1 cup Carmel sauce
1 cup Fudge sauce
- 4 brownies
For the meringue:
- 1 cup egg whites
- 2 cups of sugar
Procedure:
- Make graham cracker crust:
Step 1. Pre-heat oven to 350
Step 2. In a small pot melt the butter and continue on low heat until the milk solids caramelized and has a nutty aroma. Set aside to cool.
Step 3. Combine the crumbs (that you pulsed in a food processor), brown sugar, and salt. Mix in butter and press into a 9' pie tin. Texture should be like wet sand.
Step 4. Bake for 7 minutes at 350 and cool.
Make pie:
step 1. remove ice-cream from freezer to temper for 10 minutes.
- step 2. with a spatula remove tempered ice-cream into the graham cracker crust.
- step 3. spoon fudge sauce on top of the tempered ice-cream.
- step 4. cut half of the brownies into small pieces and sprinkle into the fudge sauce, then drizzle caramel sauce over brownies.
- step 5. spoon out the second pint of tempered ice-cream, place in freezer to set.
Make Meringue:
step 6. bring small to medium pot of water to a boil. In a heat safe bowl combine 1 cup of egg whites and 2 cups of sugar.
- step 7. Turn heat down to simmer, place bowl on top of simmering water (use as a double boiler) and whisk until egg whites are warm to the touch.
- step 8. remove from heat and whisk till stiff peaks with a table top mixer.
- step 9. after your meringue has formed stiff peaks and is cool to the touch, spoon heaping amount on top of pie.
- step 10. blow torch the meringue top until golden. garnish with remaining brownies.