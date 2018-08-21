Lunchbreak: Baked Alaska

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michelle Gayer - Pastry chef and owner of The Salty Tart Bakery

http://www.saltytart.com/our-story/

https://sweetmecreamery.com/ - you can find locally at Mariano's stores

Recipe:

Baked Alaska Chocolate Pie

Yield one fantastic pie

For the crust:

1 9 inch graham cracker pie shell

1 1/2 cups ground graham crackers (pulsed in a food processor)

1/2 cup brown sugar

6 T brown butter

pinch of salt

For the pie:

2 pints Sweet Me Creamery Salted Caramel Brownie ice cream (or substitute with any other flavor)

2 pints Sweet Me Creamery Sea Salt Chocolate ice cream (or substitute with any other flavor)

1 cup Carmel sauce

1 cup Fudge sauce

4 brownies

For the meringue:

1 cup egg whites

2 cups of sugar

Procedure:

Make graham cracker crust:

Step 1. Pre-heat oven to 350

Step 2. In a small pot melt the butter and continue on low heat until the milk solids caramelized and has a nutty aroma. Set aside to cool.

Step 3. Combine the crumbs (that you pulsed in a food processor), brown sugar, and salt. Mix in butter and press into a 9' pie tin. Texture should be like wet sand.

Step 4. Bake for 7 minutes at 350 and cool.

Make pie:

step 1. remove ice-cream from freezer to temper for 10 minutes.

step 2. with a spatula remove tempered ice-cream into the graham cracker crust.

step 3. spoon fudge sauce on top of the tempered ice-cream.

step 4. cut half of the brownies into small pieces and sprinkle into the fudge sauce, then drizzle caramel sauce over brownies.

step 5. spoon out the second pint of tempered ice-cream, place in freezer to set.



Make Meringue:

step 6. bring small to medium pot of water to a boil. In a heat safe bowl combine 1 cup of egg whites and 2 cups of sugar.