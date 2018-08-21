Jordan Zimmermann, Tigers beat light-hitting Cubs 2-1

DETROIT — Jordan Zimmermann pitched six effective innings, Victor Martinez had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the slumping Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Zimmermann (6-5) allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked one, continuing Chicago’s misery. Drew VerHagen, Joe Jimenez and Shane Greene combined for three innings of one-hit relief, closing out Detroit’s second win in seven games.

The NL Central-leading Cubs were held to one run via homer for the fifth straight game, dropping the last three in the offensive slide.