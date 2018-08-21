Jason Benetti discusses Michael Kopech’s debut on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's been watching the majority of the games during a long rebuilding season on the South Side, and frankly there have been some tough games.

That's how rebuilds go - and for the White Sox it's indeed been one of those years.

But Jason Benetti has seen some bright spots as he does the play-by-play for the 2018 club, and one of those will be Tuesday night as Michael Kopech makes his MLB debut.

Before calling the game for WGN-TV, Benetti took some time to talk about the start and the season on Sports Feed with Josh Frydman at Guaranteed Field Field. You can watch their discussion in the video above.