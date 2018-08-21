FeedonThis: The Cubs and White Sox dominate the headlines on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This was going to be a big day regardless for baseball in the Windy City, but then the storylines kept popping up.

Michael Kopech's first MLB start was announced on Sunday, so there was that at Guaranteed Rate Field. Then came news that a case of lightheadedness would keep Rick Renteria out of his second-straight game managing the White Sox.

With all that going on at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Cubs made some news as well before facing the Tigers in Detroit. The picked up Daniel Murphy in a trade with the Nationals and then announced that Yu Darvish would be shut down for the year after a stress fracture was discovered on his elbow.

Sports Feed covered all of those angles on Tuesday as Josh Frydman talked with Jarrett Payton live from Guaranteed Rate Field. That's the #FeedonThis for Tuesday's show, which you can watch in the video above or below.