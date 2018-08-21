Fallen CFD diver Juan Bucio honored at badge ceremony

CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department honored fallen firefighter Juan Bucio with a badge ceremony Tuesday.

Bucio, 46, died May 28 after he got separated from his partner during a search for a missing man in the Chicago River. That man was later found dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday ruled Bucio’s death accidental. The cause is listed as “asphyxia, with depletion of air from diving tank, due to cardiac arrhythmia due to lymphocytic myocarditis.” Lymphocytic myocarditis is a rare cause of cardiovascular disease that can lead to heart failure.

Bucio’s badge on Tuesday was added to a wall honoring firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel delivered remarks.

Juan Bucio, you will never be forgotten. The City and the Chicago Fire Department are better because of your service. pic.twitter.com/Xl6k7f0CSh — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 21, 2018

Jacob and Joshua Bucio unveiled their father Juan Bucio's badge #5115. pic.twitter.com/8hPdQHaKud — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 21, 2018

Badge Ceremony for fallen Firefighter Juan Bucio was held this morning at the Quinn Fire Academy. pic.twitter.com/DD1tgPJ6qX — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 21, 2018