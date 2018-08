Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nick Ramirez, director of marketing and sales at The Talbott Hotel, his dog Biff, Heather Owen, executive director at One Tail At A Time, visited WGN to share details about a dog fashion show being held at the hotel.

The Doggy Fashion Show and Pet Adoption event takes place Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the hotel on 20 E. Delaware St. For more information, visit jdvhotels.com or onetail.org.