Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday @ Detroit
- The Cubs split their series with the Pirates despite scoring just one run in each of the four games. All four of their runs came via solo home runs, making them the first team in history to complete a four-game series having scored a single run via a long ball in each game.
- Kyle Schwarber hit two of the Cubs’ four home runs against the Pirates, just his third and fourth since competing in this season’s Home Run Derby. Since the break, Schwarber is slashing .227/.317/.386.
- After winning just one of four games in Minnesota, the Tigers have dropped to 15-37 since June 19, tied for the fewest wins in MLB. On that date, they were four games back of Cleveland in the AL Central. Two months later, they are 21.5 games back.
- Victor Martinez has five doubles and five RBI in his last six games started. Since the All-Star break, Martinez is hitting .310, one point off his career second-half batting average of .309.
- Since his start against the Tigers (5.0 IP/3 ER/No Decision) on July 3, Kyle Hendricks is 4-1 with a 3.93 ERA and the Cubs are 7-2 in those nine games. Since July 1, Hendricks’s ratio of strikeouts to walks (7.57) is second in the National League among hurlers with 40 innings pitched (1st: deGrom – 8.75).
- The Cubs swept two games from the Tigers in Chicago this summer and haven’t played in Detroit since 2015. However, since 2016, the Cubs are 20-9 (.690) in all games, regular and postseason, played in American League ballparks, the best record by any National League team.