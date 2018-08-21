× Cubs acquire Daniel Murphy from the Nationals in waiver trade

CHICAGO – After scoring just four runs over the last four games against the Pirates, the Cubs were in need of some offense as the regular season enters its final six weeks.

On Tuesday, the franchise has gone out of the organization to try and get another bat for the lineup.

The Cubs announced that they’ve acquired infielder Daniel Murphy from the Nationals in exchange for minor league infielder Andruw Monasterio, a player to be named later, or cash.

The #Cubs today acquired INF Daniel Murphy from the Nationals for minor league INF Andruw Monasterio and a player to be named or cash consideration. pic.twitter.com/CKXU3ycjNY — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 21, 2018

Murphy is batting .300 this season with six homers and 29 RBI for the Nationals after getting a late start to the season following offseason knee surgery. He made his season debut on June 12th for the Nationals and has started to find his rhythm over the past month, hitting .324 with two homers and six RBI in August.

The infielder is well-known to Cubs fans thanks to a pair of appearances against Murphy in the postseason. Last year he hits .318 with a homer and two RBI in five NLDS games against Chicago with Washington, but it’s 2015 that Murphy did the most damage.

In the NLCS with the Mets, Murphy hit .529 with four homers and six RBI as New York swept the Cubs out of the playoffs and the infielder was named the series MVP.