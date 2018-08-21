× Beach Hazards Advisory in effect for the Lake Michigan shoreline Tuesday /Wednesday

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect today through Wednesday, calling for high waves and dangerous rip and structural currents along the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline. The Beach Hazards Statement will actually cover the Wisconsin and Lower Michigan Lake Michigan shorelines as well (blue-shaded areas depicted on the headlined map). Life-threatening waves and currents are expected at the beaches. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the water.

Northerly winds gusting in excess of 25 miles per hour flowing the length of Lake Michigan will build waves to 10 feet over the lake today which will translate to 3 to 6-foot waves along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline starting this Tuesday morning and 5 to 9-feet along the Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline a little later this afternoon, continuing through tonight into Wednesday. This wave action will in turn develop rip and structural currents, making for very dangerous swimming conditions. Thunderstorms along the coastline will add to the dangers today and tonight.