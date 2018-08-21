Abreu out for a couple of weeks after abdominal procedure

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 22: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox hits a double in the 4th inning against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 22, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

White Sox 1B Jose Abreu will be out of the line-up for several weeks after undergoing an abdominal procedure Tuesday.  Abreu was scratched Tuesday after he came to the ballpark with abdominal pain.  The White Sox tweeted out the following statement on Abreu’s condition:

First Baseman José Abreu underwent successful outpatient surgery today on his lower abdomen/groin area. The surgery was done by Dr. Christopher Coogan of RUSH University Medical Center. Abreu will be able to return to baseball activities in approximately two weeks.