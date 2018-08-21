× Abreu out for a couple of weeks after abdominal procedure

White Sox 1B Jose Abreu will be out of the line-up for several weeks after undergoing an abdominal procedure Tuesday. Abreu was scratched Tuesday after he came to the ballpark with abdominal pain. The White Sox tweeted out the following statement on Abreu’s condition:

First Baseman José Abreu underwent successful outpatient surgery today on his lower abdomen/groin area. The surgery was done by Dr. Christopher Coogan of RUSH University Medical Center. Abreu will be able to return to baseball activities in approximately two weeks.