× 67 flights canceled at O’Hare, Midway airports

CHICAGO — Sixty-seven flights have been canceled at Chicago airports as of 7:06 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, 66 flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport, while one flight was canceled at Midway International Airport.

Flights were averaging delays of 15 minutes or less.

Storms and heavy rains moved through the Chicago area Monday night, causing flooding and delaying a Pearl Jam concert at Wrigley Field. More showers and wind are expected Tuesday.