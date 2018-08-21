× 2 people released without charges in slayings of Far South Side teens

CHICAGO — Two people being questioned in the deaths of two teenage boys on the Far South Side were released Tuesday without charges.

Darnelle Flowers, 17, and Raysuan Turner, 16, were found dead about 11:50 p.m. Sunday in a field in the 13000 block of South Rhodes Avenue in the Riverdale neighborhood. Both had been fatally shot.

The boys were students at Fenger High School, where Turner was a member of the football and track teams. No one had seen the boys since last Friday.

Police questioned two “persons of interest” in the case, officials said. On Tuesday, both were released without charges.

Flowers and Turner’s families said they received tips on social media that pointed to the area where the bodies were found. Turner’s mother said she received a series of anonymous calls, directing her to her son’s body. She received a message saying that she could find her son in a wooded area. Detectives, and some family members, went over to the area and found both of the victims dead.

Community Activist Andrew Holmes helped in the search.

“We’re leaving and we get another call saying the bodies were behind a house out here,” Holmes said. “The hard part is someone knew and didn’t say anything,” he added.

Police are investigating the deaths as homicides.

For more on the case:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video