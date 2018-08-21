1 arrested after woman stabbed at Morris gas station, police say

MORRIS, Ill. – A suspect was taken into custody after a woman was stabbed at a gas station, according to police.

Morris police said they responded to reports of a woman stabbed at the Shell gas station at 2000 N. Division St. around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman was taken to the hospital and was stabilized, according to police.

Police said a bystander followed the suspect to the intersection of Brentwood Drive and Lynwood Drive after the suspect drove away from the scene. Police said the suspect crashed into a tree line and then fled on foot. Officers found the suspect hiding behind the tree line.

Police said the two people involved knew each other and were from out of state.

The identities of the people involved are not being released pending the investigation, police said.