× White Sox win without Renteria on bench

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Davidson homered, Lucas Giolito struck out six in six innings and the Chicago White Sox spoiled Stephen Gonsalves’ major league debut by holding off the Minnesota Twins for an 8-5 victory on Monday night.

Playing without manager Rick Renteria, Chicago won for the fourth time in five games in the makeup of snowed-out April contest. Davidson drove in three runs, and Jose Abreu had two hits and two RBIs.

Renteria experienced lightheadedness before the game and was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Bench coach Joe McEwing served as the manager, and the team said tests on Renteria didn’t show any problems.

Giolito (9-9) allowed three runs and five hits in his second straight win. The right-hander has a 3.24 ERA over his last five road starts.

Jake Cave and Max Kepler homered for the second straight day for Minnesota, which had won five of six.

Gonsalves (0-1) surrendered four runs in just 1 1/3 innings. Considered one of the team’s top prospects, Gonsalves gave up six hits, walked two and hit a batter.

The 24-year-old Gonsalves is the fourth Twins starter to make his debut this season. The 6-foot-5 left-hander was the team’s minor league pitcher of the year in 2016, but he has been hampered by command issues. He had 65 walks in 120 2/3 minor league innings this season.

Giolito has had his own issues with control. He entered with a 6.15 ERA and an AL-high 72 walks. He walked two against the Twins.

Davidson’s two-run shot in the seventh extended Chicago’s homer streak to 12 games. It’s the team’s longest streak since hitting at least one in 15 straight games in 2012.