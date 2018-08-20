× Armed robbery thwarted by pit bull in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO — A pit bull went after and helped capture a suspected armed robber, authorities say.

Marshon Hannah, 18, is being held for armed robbery after a judge denied him bail.

Prosecutors say he pulled a gun on a man in a gated property in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood last Friday.

Friends of the victim saw what happened and turned a pit bull loose on Hannah.

They say Hannah pulled the trigger, but his gun would not fire.

Responding officers say they found the gun after it was thrown away.

He was on probation for a juvenile armed robbery conviction.