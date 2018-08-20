Significant Weather reports Monday afternoon/evening

Posted 7:35 PM, August 20, 2018, by , Updated at 08:15PM, August 20, 2018

Brief heavy downpours have caused local flooding problems at several locations. Below is a listing of heavier rianfall reports across the Chicago area.

Time/location/rainfall (inches)…

4:45PM  1.6 miles North of Ottawa…1.62-inches in 25 minutes

5:15PM  1.3 miles NW of Ottawa…1.70-inches in 60 minutes

6:30PM  Carbon Hill…0.89-inches in 45 minutes

7:06PM  mid-way between Aurora and Plainfield…2.10-inches in 35 minutes

7:30PM  1.3 miles SE of Lisle…1.67-inches in 60 minutes

7:40PM  2.8 miles east St. John, Lake Co Indiana…1.20-inches in 30 minutes

WeatherBug reports

7:30PM  Matteson…1.64-inches

7:30PM  Lisle…1.54-inches

7:30PM  Tinley Park…1.44-inches

7:35PM  Romeoville…0.98-inches

7:35PM  Flossmoor…0.92-inches

7:40PM  Lombard…1.07-inches