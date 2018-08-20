× Significant Weather reports Monday afternoon/evening

Brief heavy downpours have caused local flooding problems at several locations. Below is a listing of heavier rianfall reports across the Chicago area.

Time/location/rainfall (inches)…

4:45PM 1.6 miles North of Ottawa…1.62-inches in 25 minutes

5:15PM 1.3 miles NW of Ottawa…1.70-inches in 60 minutes

6:30PM Carbon Hill…0.89-inches in 45 minutes

7:06PM mid-way between Aurora and Plainfield…2.10-inches in 35 minutes

7:30PM 1.3 miles SE of Lisle…1.67-inches in 60 minutes

7:40PM 2.8 miles east St. John, Lake Co Indiana…1.20-inches in 30 minutes

WeatherBug reports

7:30PM Matteson…1.64-inches

7:30PM Lisle…1.54-inches

7:30PM Tinley Park…1.44-inches

7:35PM Romeoville…0.98-inches

7:35PM Flossmoor…0.92-inches

7:40PM Lombard…1.07-inches