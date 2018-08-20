Showers move off to the east, much drier air arrives Wednesday

As the center of low pressure approached from the west and the associated warm front shifted north through our area, strong thunderstorms erupted Monday afternoon and evening with several locations receiving very heavy downpours of 1 to 2-inches of rain in a half-hour.

This low pressure system will be overhead to start Tuesday, gradually moving off to the east. There could be cloudiness and remnant showers in the morning, then a possible redevelopment of a few thunderstorms in the afternoon, before skies clear overnight.

A mild dry high pressure air mass will greet Chicagoans Wednesday with high temperatures in the 70s and nighttime lows in the mid to upper 50s – the coolest here since early June. Heat and humidity are expected to make a quick return Friday through the coming weekend.