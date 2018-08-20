× Second person charged in livestreamed head-stomping attack

CHICAGO — A second person has been charged in a violent attack that was streamed live on facebook.

Donyell Austin, 23, is accused of stomping on a man’s head outside a gas station near Roosevelt and Independence last week.

He was on parole for drug charges.

He’s now also charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery. He was denied bail.

Dontae Decatur, 21, faces identical charges as well as charges for armed vehicular hijacking.

The victim has severe brain swelling, facial fractures and hemorrhages behind his eyes.