Pearl Jam concert delayed due to severe weather at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — Due to impending severe weather, officials cleared the field and lower bowl of Wrigley Field before Monday night’s Pearl Jam concert.

The concert was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., but due to storms moving into the area, officials cleared the field. Fans were told to take shelter “in a calm and orderly fashion.”

No further information was provided. Check back for details.

Due to impending inclement weather, we are forced to clear the field and lower bowl seating area for tonight’s show. Please take shelter in a calm and orderly fashion and we will get you back to your seats once the coast is clear. Your safety is our utmost concern. Thank you. — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) August 21, 2018

No one on the field or in the 100 section at #WrigleyField This delay at the @PearlJam concert is going to continue for a while. #PearlJam2018 pic.twitter.com/onAncBpNBk — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) August 21, 2018

As the center of low pressure approached from the west and the associated warm front shifted north through our area, strong thunderstorms erupted Monday afternoon and evening with several locations receiving very heavy downpours of 1 to 2-inches of rain in a half-hour.

