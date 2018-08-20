Pearl Jam concert delayed due to severe weather at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — Due to impending severe weather, officials cleared the field and lower bowl of Wrigley Field before Monday night’s Pearl Jam concert.
The concert was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., but due to storms moving into the area, officials cleared the field. Fans were told to take shelter “in a calm and orderly fashion.”
No further information was provided. Check back for details.
As the center of low pressure approached from the west and the associated warm front shifted north through our area, strong thunderstorms erupted Monday afternoon and evening with several locations receiving very heavy downpours of 1 to 2-inches of rain in a half-hour.
