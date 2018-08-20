Obama records video backing Pritzker for Illinois governor

CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama has recorded a video supporting Democrat J.B. Pritzker for Illinois governor.

The roughly 90-second video released Monday is the first Obama has recorded for the fall election. In it, he says he’s backing Pritzker to lead his home state because “J.B. gets things done.”

The billionaire businessman is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in November. His campaign will promote the video via social media; television ads aren’t currently planned.

In the video , Obama credits Pritzker for creating thousands of jobs through the Chicago tech incubator 1871 and expanding access to school breakfast for more than 200,000 low-income Illinois students. He says “I know J.B. I trust J.B.”

Also running are Conservative Party candidate and state Sen. Sam McCann and Libertarian Kash Jackson.