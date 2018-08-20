Mechanical failure causes delays at Union Station

CHICAGO — A stalled Metra train at Union Station blocked track access to three train lines Monday during the evening commute, according to officials.

Around 4:30 p.m., Metra said a Southwest Service train blocked all tracks on the south end of Union Station due to a mechanical failure.

Inbound and outbound trains on Metra BNSF, Southwest Service and Heritage Corridor lines were stopped while commuters were trying to get home causing overcrowding at Union Station.

Metra officials said trains were back on the move around 6 p.m., but were still experiencing delays. They said they are trying to get all trains in and out as quickly as possible .

Union Station implemented their crowding plan due to the high volume of riders at the time. Metra officials said all riders were directed to the great hall at the Metra station to wait until the issue was resolved.